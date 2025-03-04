IIMC Hosts 56th Convocation Ceremony: Announces Plans to Become World-Class Media University

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) successfully held its 56th Convocation Ceremony today at Mahatma Gandhi Manch, IIMC, New Delhi. The event was graced by the Chancellor of IIMC and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the graduating students of the 2023-24 batch, with 478 students from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses—Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu—being awarded their Post Graduate Diploma certificates. In recognition of exceptional academic performance, 36 students were honored with medals and cash prizes, celebrating their dedication and hard work.

IIMC to Evolve into a World-Class Media University

During his address, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw made a landmark announcement regarding the future of IIMC, stating that the institution will be transformed into a world-class media university. He emphasized that the next phase of IIMC will include an advanced curriculum and stronger industry collaborations to align with the rapidly evolving media landscape.

“The entire world of media is transforming, and change is constant. We must absorb and adapt to these changes to stay ahead,” Shri Vaishnaw stated. He encouraged graduates to embrace adaptability and perseverance in their professional journeys. The Minister also stressed the importance of placing the nation first in all endeavors, urging students to contribute to the country’s progress through their work.

Continuous Curriculum Modernization and Industry Integration

Vice Chancellor of IIMC, Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to continuous curriculum updates to meet modern advancements and evolving industry demands. She expressed her confidence in the graduating students, hoping they would make significant contributions to the field of mass communication.

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, IIMC successfully organized an Industry Connect Event last December, providing students with opportunities to engage with esteemed industry leaders from various media verticals.

Dr. Bhatnagar also highlighted IIMC’s crucial role in training officers of the Indian Information Service. The institute has expanded its training programs to include specialized mass communication courses for the Armed Forces, State Police Departments, Coast Guard, Assam Rifles, and CISF. Additionally, customized training programs have been conducted for state information officers and public relations officials, reinforcing IIMC’s dedication to professional development in the communication sector.

The event was attended by Additional Director General of IIMC, Dr. Nimish Rustagi, along with faculty members, staff, and distinguished guests, making it a memorable and inspiring occasion for all present.