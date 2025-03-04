Left Menu

Advocating Change: J-K's Quest for Caste Census and Statehood Restoration

Ghulam Ahmed Mir strongly supports a caste census in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it will identify societal sections and ensure benefits reach all. Mir argues for a negotiated solution for safeguards post-Article 370 abrogation and emphasizes the need for statehood restoration, job reservation clarity, and land allocation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust advocacy for change, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, leader of Congress Legislature Party in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, championed the need for a caste census in the state. He emphasized its importance in accurately identifying community sections to ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

During a discussion on the Lieutenant Governor's address, Mir called for negotiations over Article 370 to secure future safeguards for Jammu and Kashmir, urging for statehood restoration to empower governance and democratize the region. Mir voiced concerns over the constitutionality of previous measures and the need for new amendments.

He also highlighted issues surrounding land allocation, job reservations, and the overlooked condition of Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that comprehensive policies are crucial for the state's equitable development. Mir's stance signals a critical discourse on rights and reforms in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

