Advocating Change: J-K's Quest for Caste Census and Statehood Restoration

In a robust advocacy for change, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, leader of Congress Legislature Party in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, championed the need for a caste census in the state. He emphasized its importance in accurately identifying community sections to ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

During a discussion on the Lieutenant Governor's address, Mir called for negotiations over Article 370 to secure future safeguards for Jammu and Kashmir, urging for statehood restoration to empower governance and democratize the region. Mir voiced concerns over the constitutionality of previous measures and the need for new amendments.

He also highlighted issues surrounding land allocation, job reservations, and the overlooked condition of Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that comprehensive policies are crucial for the state's equitable development. Mir's stance signals a critical discourse on rights and reforms in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)