Cardiologist Accused in Pension Scam as Politician's 'Widow'
A criminal case has been filed against a female cardiologist for allegedly fraudulent pension claims as the 'widow' of deceased Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik. The Marine Drive Police are investigating whether she forged documents to receive the pension, following a complaint from Adik's son.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A female cardiologist faces criminal charges for allegedly claiming a pension meant for the 'widow' of late Maharashtra politician Ramrao Adik. The Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai filed the case.
Adik, who served as deputy CM in 1984 and was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, died in 2007. His son filed a complaint accusing the cardiologist of falsely posing as Adik's 'widow' to collect a pension.
The police are investigating if the woman forged documents to carry out the pension fraud. The case was registered following court instructions, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Court Case Takes Dark Turn with Murder in Jayashankar Bhupalpally
Supreme Court Case Could Ease Discrimination Claims for Majorities
High-Stakes MLC Polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: A Battle for Leadership
Supreme Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of RJD MLC
High-Stakes Election Battle in Andhra Pradesh: MLC Seats Up for Grabs