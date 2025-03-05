Odisha Congress to Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women
The Congress party in Odisha has announced a statewide protest on March 10, citing a surge in crimes against women since the BJP assumed power. State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das criticized the BJP's governance, highlighting over 1,600 reported cases involving women in the past eight months.
The Odisha Congress has slated a state-wide protest for March 10, highlighting a spike in crimes targeting women since the BJP's accession to power last June.
State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das openly criticized the current governance, citing lawlessness and claiming that women face daily humiliation.
Tensions rise as state Congress plans demonstrations, drawing attention to over 1,600 recent cases affecting women, while the BJP refutes allegations, with Chief Minister insisting crime rates have fallen under their governance.
