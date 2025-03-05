Left Menu

Grenade Attack in Baramulla: No Casualties Reported

A grenade attack occurred at a police post in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the blast, there were no injuries or property damage. Authorities have initiated a search operation, recovering a grenade pin but finding no other evidence. The investigation continues to ensure community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade attack on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district resulted in no casualties or property damage, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at around 9:20 PM when a blast was heard near the Old Town police post, raising alarms among local residents.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area with other agencies' support, launching a search that led to the recovery of a grenade pin. Investigations are ongoing to assess the situation thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

