Grenade Attack in Baramulla: No Casualties Reported
A grenade attack occurred at a police post in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the blast, there were no injuries or property damage. Authorities have initiated a search operation, recovering a grenade pin but finding no other evidence. The investigation continues to ensure community safety.
Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:52 IST
A grenade attack on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district resulted in no casualties or property damage, according to police reports.
The incident occurred at around 9:20 PM when a blast was heard near the Old Town police post, raising alarms among local residents.
Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area with other agencies' support, launching a search that led to the recovery of a grenade pin. Investigations are ongoing to assess the situation thoroughly.
