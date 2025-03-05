Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission: Progress and Challenges in Jharkhand

The Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand has connected 34.23 lakh households to tap water, amid funding issues affecting progress. Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad noted that the central share of Rs 6,500 crore is pending, delaying the project aimed to complete by 2028. Allegations of corruption were denied.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:54 IST
The Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully provided tap water connections to 34.23 lakh households in Jharkhand, according to Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad. However, the scheme has hit a roadblock due to the central government's delay in releasing Rs 6,500 crore in funds despite the submission of utilisation certificates.

Initially targeting to connect 62.55 lakh households by December 2024, the mission's completion deadline is now extended to December 2028, owing to the sluggish progress blamed on financial constraints. Prasad assured that the project could gain momentum once the central share is disbursed.

Corruption allegations surrounding the scheme were firmly denied by Prasad. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sweta Singh highlighted issues faced by villagers on company-acquired lands who are missing out on government benefits. Chief Minister Hemant Soren promised to liaise with company management to provide basic amenities to these communities.

