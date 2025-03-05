Left Menu

Medvedev Asserts Russia's Ongoing Objectives in Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev emphasized that Russia's primary goal is to deliver a significant defeat to Ukraine. He acknowledged ongoing resistance from Ukrainian forces and anticipated the U.S. resuming military aid to Ukraine after an agreement between President Zelenskiy and Washington is secured.

In a recent address, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made it clear that Russia's core objective remains to deliver a substantial defeat to Ukraine. Despite advancements, Medvedev acknowledged that Ukrainian forces continue to resist.

The deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council highlighted the importance of significant setbacks for the enemy 'on the ground' as a key focus for Russia currently.

Medvedev also speculated that military aid from the United States to Ukraine is likely to resume. He suggested U.S. assistance would reinstate after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proceeds with a minerals agreement with Washington.

