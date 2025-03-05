In a recent address, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made it clear that Russia's core objective remains to deliver a substantial defeat to Ukraine. Despite advancements, Medvedev acknowledged that Ukrainian forces continue to resist.

The deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council highlighted the importance of significant setbacks for the enemy 'on the ground' as a key focus for Russia currently.

Medvedev also speculated that military aid from the United States to Ukraine is likely to resume. He suggested U.S. assistance would reinstate after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proceeds with a minerals agreement with Washington.

