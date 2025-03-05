German Stocks Surge Amid Fiscal Overhaul Plans

German stock indexes rallied on Wednesday, following sharp losses in the previous session. This comes as German leaders agreed on a significant fiscal overhaul to increase defense spending and spur economic growth, easing borrowing rules in the process.

The German blue-chip index saw a substantial jump of 3.4% as of Wednesday morning, approaching a record high, while the midcap index soared by an impressive 10.3%, marking the biggest daily gain in three years. The coalition parties are set to form Germany's next government, proposing a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and relaxed fiscal guidelines.

Bond yields also increased, with the 10-year yield up 19 basis points. Market specialists like Patrick Armstrong from Plurimi Wealth remarked on the country's underleveraged balance sheet, suggesting that increased spending and growth stimulation are viewed positively. Defense stocks and construction firms saw notable gains, with Europe's construction and materials indices reaching new highs.

