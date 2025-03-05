Left Menu

Successful Reunification: Missing Children Found in Rohini

A total of 39 missing children, predominantly girls, were recently located and returned to their families in Delhi's Rohini district. Intensive search efforts including CCTV surveillance and utilizing local informers facilitated their recovery. The children, aged 11 to 17, were discovered in various local areas.

In a heartwarming recovery, thirty-nine missing children were reunited with their families after an extensive search operation in Delhi's Rohini district, according to police sources revealed Wednesday. The operation, initiated on January 1, concluded in a successful homecoming for numerous young ones.

Efficient coordination between local police and community informers played a crucial role in the search. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amit Goel, stated that various tactics, such as reviewing hundreds of CCTV cameras and communicating with transport workers, were employed to trace the children and any suspects.

The children, ranging from ages 11 to 17, were found in several Rohini residential areas, including Aman Vihar and Vijay Vihar. This commendable police effort highlights the importance of community support and relentless investigation in safeguarding vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

