Election Commission Embraces Digital Transformation for Enhanced Capacity Building

The Election Commission plans to enhance the capability of its staff and stakeholders through digital tools such as audio books and animated videos. These resources aim to improve efficiency and knowledge in the election process across all levels. A unified IT system will ensure seamless communication and accuracy.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:58 IST
The Election Commission announced its initiative to leverage digital mediums for enhancing the capacity building of its officials and various stakeholders. This decision was made during a two-day conference held to discuss the advancement of election processes.

Officials concluded that digital tools like animated videos, audio books, and e-books would be instrumental. These resources aim to educate different stakeholders, from voter enrollment to the voting process itself, by providing an interactive platform for continuous learning.

Furthermore, a unified IT infrastructure will be introduced to streamline communication and data management, featuring a customized dashboard with role-based access. This move promises efficient information flow and reduced errors, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's concluding remarks.

