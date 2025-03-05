Left Menu

Limpopo Premier Demands Improved Security After Brutal Attack on Students

Law enforcement agencies have since launched an extensive manhunt for the perpetrator, with authorities investigating four counts of rape and armed robbery.

Pretoria | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:00 IST
  • South Africa

Limpopo Premier, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, has called for urgent action to enhance student safety following the horrific rape and armed robbery of four students at the Tlharihani TVET Campus in Mamaila.

According to police reports, an unidentified suspect forcefully entered the students' residence on the night of 22 February 2025, where he attacked and sexually assaulted the victims before fleeing with their valuables.

During her visit to the victims on Tuesday, Premier Ramathuba strongly condemned the crime, urging law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in bringing the suspect to justice.

"We urge law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this perpetrator is apprehended and faces the full might of the law. Our students deserve to feel safe in their learning environments. As a province, we must work collectively to create a society where no one lives in fear," she stated.

She was accompanied by the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, who echoed the call for reinforced security measures at student residences.

In response to the incident, local authorities have announced plans to increase police patrols around campuses, improve lighting in high-risk areas, and implement additional security measures to prevent future attacks.

Community members and student organizations have also rallied in support of the victims, calling for urgent reforms in campus safety protocols.

The Premier assured the victims and their families that the provincial government would provide counseling and support while working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served.

The search for the suspect remains ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward.

