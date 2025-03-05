Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Scandal: The Fall of Kannada Actress Ranya Rao

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru airport with Rs 12.56 crore worth of gold bars. Subsequent searches revealed more assets, highlighting an organized smuggling network. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested Rao under the Customs Act, as investigations continue.

Updated: 05-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:50 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence made a significant breakthrough at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, seizing gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Subsequent searches at her residence uncovered additional gold jewellery valued at Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, resulting in a total seizure of Rs 17.29 crore.

The actress, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. This incident marks a significant setback for organized gold smuggling networks in the region. The 14.2 kg gold haul from the Bengaluru airport is one of the largest in recent times, according to officials.

The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, refrained from commenting on the ongoing investigation, stating that more details will emerge upon its conclusion. Rao's stepfather expressed his shock and disappointment at the unfolding events, noting the actress's recent marriage and limited contact with the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

