Mock Drill in Kulgam Tests Emergency Preparedness
Security forces and emergency services executed a mock drill at Kulgam's Wanpoh Railway Station to assess and improve emergency response strategies, focusing on terror scenarios. As part of ongoing efforts, this exercise aimed to enhance readiness and streamline procedures for better community service.
In a significant move to assess and boost emergency preparedness, security forces and Fire and Emergency Services conducted a joint mock drill at Kulgam's Wanpoh Railway Station on Wednesday. The exercise involved police personnel, Army units, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The drill was designed to evaluate the readiness and quick response capabilities of these forces in the event of a critical or terror-related situation. According to a police spokesperson, this measure is part of a series of ongoing efforts to enhance emergency mechanisms in the region.
The exercise wasn't just about testing current capabilities. It was also aimed at identifying potential areas for improvement within the response framework, ensuring that services to the community are timely and efficient. The Jammu and Kashmir Police remain committed to streamlining procedures to handle emergencies effectively.
