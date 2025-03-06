German lower house to debate spending boost, debt brake reform from March 13 - parliamentary sources
Germany's lower house of parliament will debate a boost in defence and infrastructure spending as well as sweeping changes to state borrowing rules from March 13, two parliamentary sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The Bundestag lower house will vote on the reforms on March 18, the sources added.
