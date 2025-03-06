Russia's Lavrov says Macron's nuclear rhetoric is a threat to Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear rhetoric posed a threat to Russia.

Lavrov was commenting on a speech on Wednesday in which Macron said he was considering placing European allies under the protection of France's nuclear arsenal.

"If he considers us a threat, convenes a meeting of the chiefs of general staff of European countries and Britain, says it is necessary to use nuclear weapons, prepares to use nuclear weapons against Russia, this is, of course, a threat," Lavrov was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying.

