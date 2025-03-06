Fire breaks out in basement of building in Delhi

A fire broke out in the basement of a building where batteries were stored in the Daryaganj area of central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

There is no report of any casualty in the incident so far, it said.

At 3.30 pm, a call was received about the fire in the basement of a building in Daryaganj and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Batteries were stored in the basement. The firefighting operation is underway, a DFS official said.

Further details are awaited.

