PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:31 IST
Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol discusses current situation in state with Governor Bhalla
Manipur Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan to discuss the ongoing crisis in the strife-torn state and explore ways to restore peace and normalcy, a press statement said.

During the meeting, Akoijam highlighted the financial implications of the crisis and urged for budgetary measures to address them. Angomcha also drew the attention of Bhalla ''to restore and strengthen the legitimacy and capacity of Manipur Police reiterating that the central armed forces including the CRPF, the army and the paramilitary forces are, and can only be an aid, to assist the state police,'' it said.

The MP emphasised a judicious disarmament process across both hills and valleys and welcomed the government's decision to ensure free movement on highways. He urged the governor to deal with the challenges firmly by using the required and legitimate authority of the state.

Akoijam also suggested appointing local advisors to help the governor understand and address public concerns. Additionally, he inquired about government actions against illegal drugs, including poppy cultivation, synthetic drugs, and illicit trafficking in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

