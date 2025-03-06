Significant reduction in grave crimes in Tamil Nadu: Police

Due to the proactive steps and preventive efforts, grave crimes like murder and murder for gain has reduced in 2024, contributing to curtailment of criminal activities and maintenance of law and order and peace, the Tamil Nadu police said on Thursday.

In the year 2023, the number of cases involving crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, hurt and grievous hurt reported were 49,286 and whereas, in 2024 it was 31,497. Thus, there was a decrease of 17,789 cases (36.12 percent) in the year 2024 compared to 2023. In particular, murders decreased by 110 cases in 2024 compared to 2023 (6.8 percent reduction), an official release here said. As regards property crimes, the police said the number of murder for gain cases reported in the year 2023 was 83, whereas in the year 2024 it was 75 cases; a decrease of 8 cases (10 percent) in the year 2024 compared to 2023. There was a significant reduction in both robbery and dacoity (17 percent reduction in both) cases in 2024 compared to 2023. Similarly, the number of theft cases also recorded a significant reduction (10.65 percent) in 2024 (15,892 cases) compared to the year 2023 (17,788).

''Bodily offences comprising murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, hurt and grievous hurt cases, along with riots cases, is a major parameter for judging the Law & Order situation. The state has witnessed a significant reduction in bodily offences, particularly grave cases like murder, and also riots. This is mainly due to preventive and proactive measures undertaken by the police, which effectively controlled rowdyism and curbed criminal activities,'' the state police said. The police detailed the steps taken and it includes preventive detentions and on this subject, the police said as many as 4,572 persons (anti-social elements) were detained in the year 2024, as against 3,694 detentions in the year 2023. A systematic, data-driven and multi-pronged approach is adopted to prevent murders, bodily offences, and rowdy-related violence, police added.

''Due to the proactive and preventive efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu Police, property and bodily offences have significantly decreased in the year 2024 particularly grave crimes like murder and murder for gain. This has contributed to curtailing criminal activities, maintenance of law and order and peace in the state.'' The police statement on reduction in crimes comes against the background of opposition parties, including the main opposition AIADMK, often alleging ''deterioration'' of law and order situation and increase in the incidence of crimes in the state.

