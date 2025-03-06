Govt Advances National Centres of Excellence for Skilling with Industry and Global Collaboration

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) convened a Breakout Session on "National Centres of Excellence for Skilling," an initiative announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. The session, aimed at mapping a strategic roadmap for implementation, gathered key representatives from state governments, industry leaders, international organizations, and academia to deliberate on the execution of this transformative initiative.

Strategic Dialogue on Implementation

Moderated by Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, and convened by Ms. Archana Mayaram, Economic Adviser, MSDE, the panel included distinguished experts such as Ms. Rashmita Panda, CEO, World Skills Centre, Odisha; Ms. Ragapriya, CITE and MD, KSDC, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Vinod Rao, Secretary, Labour, Skill Development & Employment, Government of Gujarat; Ms. Xiaoyan Liang, Lead Education Specialist, World Bank; Shri N Varaprasad, Founder & Partner, Singapore Education Consulting Group; Mr. Suresh Natarajan, CEO, ITE Education Services, Singapore; Shri Amit Kapoor, Chair, Institute of Competitiveness; Shri Sabyasachi Das, CEO, Tata Indian Institute of Skills; Shri Sudarshan, Head-Skilling, Reliance Foundation; and Shri Ashish Singh, Head - Vocational Education & Skill, J&K Cements Ltd.

During the session, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari emphasized the significance of industry collaboration and leveraging global expertise by actively engaging international stakeholders. He underscored the necessity of forging strong partnerships with state governments and academia to ensure the successful implementation of the budget announcement. The discussions revolved around industry alignment, global best practices, and the importance of skill-based education.

Part of a Wider National Initiative

This breakout session was among eleven such discussions held in the wake of the Post-Budget Webinar on "Investing in People," led by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with MSDE on March 5, 2025. During this webinar, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi highlighted that India’s investment in people rests on three core pillars—education, skill development, and healthcare. He outlined the government’s achievements since 2014, including providing skill training to over 3 crore youth, plans to upgrade 1,000 ITIs, and the establishment of five Centres of Excellence in partnership with global leaders to ensure India’s youth remain competitive internationally. The Prime Minister also emphasized the PM Internship Scheme, which aims to equip young professionals with practical skills through industry collaborations.

Future-Ready Skilling with AI Integration

In his concluding remarks, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, reiterated the government’s dedication to equipping Indian youth with future-ready digital competencies. He announced the "Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR)" Program, designed to integrate AI literacy into vocational training from as early as Class 6. The program aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of skill-based education and aims to instill computational thinking, problem-solving abilities, and industry-oriented AI skills among students.

SOAR will provide stackable micro-credentials, access to digital platforms, and collaborations with global tech leaders, ensuring seamless progression from foundational AI knowledge to advanced AI careers. By doing so, India is not only preparing its workforce for AI-driven industries but also fostering the next generation of AI innovators and leaders, thereby bolstering its global competitiveness.

Empowering Women in Skill Development

As the nation nears International Women’s Day, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding educational and skill development opportunities for women, promoting greater participation in entrepreneurship, and ensuring gender-inclusive growth in the skilling ecosystem.

Key Takeaways and Recommendations

The webinar concluded with several crucial recommendations to enhance the quality and effectiveness of skilling initiatives, including:

Strengthening the quality of trainers

Increasing autonomy and accountability within the Centres of Excellence

Enhancing industry partnerships and global collaborations

Boosting Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)

Aligning curriculum with industry needs

Expanding focus on new-age skill courses

Industry leaders and experts welcomed the budget announcement, recognizing it as a crucial step in shaping India’s skilling landscape, preparing the youth for future-ready careers, and ensuring global competitiveness. With a collective commitment from government bodies, industries, and academia, the initiative aims to build a robust, skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.