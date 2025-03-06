UPDATE 1-Mexico president touts 'excellent' Trump call, promises collaboration

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum thanked her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for an "excellent and respectful" call on Thursday, and promised Mexico would continue working on security and migration as Washington temporarily eases tariffs on some Mexican imports.

Sheinbaum said the U.S. and Mexico would continue working together to stem the flow of the opioid fentanyl from Mexico into the United States, a key point of contention in negotiations over Washington's 25% tariffs on Mexican goods that went into effect earlier this week. "We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignties," Sheinbaum said in a post on X.

After the two spoke today, Trump announced that Mexico won't be required to pay tariffs on any goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal until April 2, when Trump has promised reciprocal tariffs will go into effect for all countries.

