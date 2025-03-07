Trump administration must make some foreign aid payments by Monday, judge rules

The Trump administration must make some payments to foreign aid contractors and grant recipients by 6 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Monday, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court rebuffed the administration's request to avoid a deadline for the payments.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali said he would issue an order later with a schedule for further payments. (Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)