Tragic Loss: IFS Officer's Desperate Leap
An Indian Foreign Services officer, Jitendra Rawat, ended his life by jumping from a building in Chanakyapuri. He was being treated for depression and lived with his mother. No foul play or suicide note was found. The Ministry of External Affairs is assisting his family during this difficult time.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, an Indian Foreign Services officer ended his own life by leaping from the fourth floor of a building in Chanakyapuri, as confirmed by police officials on Friday.
The 35 to 40-year-old officer, Jitendra Rawat, was posted as a director at the Overseas Employment and Protectorate General of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs. He was reportedly receiving treatment for depression and was residing with his mother on the building's first floor.
The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its condolences and confirmed its support for the bereaved family, while withholding further details to respect the family's privacy.
