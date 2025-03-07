IndiaAI Mission Marks a Major Milestone with Launch of Key AI Initiatives

In a significant advancement for India’s AI landscape, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched several key initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission during its anniversary celebration in New Delhi. These strategic initiatives aim to foster AI-driven research, innovation, and skill development, further strengthening India’s position as a global AI leader.

Key Announcements and Initiatives

Launch of AIKosha: IndiaAI Datasets Platform

To streamline access to AI datasets and models, the Minister inaugurated AIKosha: IndiaAI Datasets Platform, a secured repository providing seamless access to over 300 datasets and 80 AI models. The platform offers AI sandbox capabilities through an integrated development environment, along with tools and tutorials. Key features include content discoverability, AI readiness scoring, secure APIs, and data encryption mechanisms to ensure the integrity and security of AI resources.

IndiaAI Compute Portal: Revolutionizing AI Accessibility

The IndiaAI Compute Portal, a major component of the IndiaAI Mission, was also unveiled, offering 10,000 GPUs initially, with 8,693 more to be added. This portal provides AI compute services at highly subsidized rates for startups, researchers, and enterprises. Following a competitive bidding process, 10 AI service providers have been shortlisted to supply GPU and AI cloud computing services. The initiative ensures equitable access to high-end GPUs such as NVIDIA H100, H200, A100, L40S, and AMD MI300x, with eligible users receiving up to 40% subsidy on AI compute services.

AI Competency Framework for Public Sector Officials

Recognizing AI’s role in governance, the AI Competency Framework was launched to equip public sector officials with AI skills. The framework aligns with global best practices, ensuring that AI policies and implementation strategies are informed and effective.

iGOT-AI: Personalized AI-Driven Learning for Government Officials

A personalized AI-driven learning system was introduced on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, enabling government officials to receive tailored AI-based learning recommendations, enhancing their skill development.

IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Program with Station F

In collaboration with STATION F and HEC Paris, IndiaAI announced a four-month acceleration program to support Indian AI startups. 10 selected startups will undergo a one-month virtual and three-month on-site immersive program in Paris, gaining access to mentorship, networking, and market expansion opportunities in Europe.

IndiaAI Innovation Challenge: Fostering AI Solutions for Socio-Economic Transformation

Under the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative (IADI), the IndiaAI Innovation Challenge attracted over 900 AI solutions across sectors like healthcare, climate change, governance, agriculture, and learning disabilities. 30 AI solutions have been shortlisted across three stages of maturity—Idea, Prototype, and Existing Solutions—to be further developed and scaled.

IndiaAI FutureSkills Fellowship: Empowering AI Talent

The IndiaAI FutureSkills initiative aims to increase AI course offerings at undergraduate, master’s, and Ph.D. levels. IndiaAI Fellowship students from IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other institutions showcased their AI projects, demonstrating the impact of government support in fostering AI research.

Additionally, IndiaAI Data Labs are being established in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, offering foundational courses in AI, including roles such as Data Annotator and Data Curator. These courses will be imparted through NIELIT and ITI centers, focusing on AI applications in healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Strategic Vision of the IndiaAI Mission

Approved in March 2024, the IndiaAI Mission is a structured initiative to fortify India’s AI ecosystem through strategic programs and public-private partnerships. With a Rs. 10,372 crore investment, the mission is structured around seven core pillars:

IndiaAI Compute – Enhancing AI computational capabilities. IndiaAI Datasets Platform – Ensuring ethically sourced AI datasets. IndiaAI Application Development Initiatives – Promoting large-scale AI solutions. IndiaAI FutureSkills – Developing AI talent and workforce. IndiaAI Innovation Center – Driving AI-based R&D. IndiaAI Startup Financing – Supporting AI entrepreneurship. Safe & Trusted AI – Ensuring ethical and responsible AI deployment.

India’s Growing Global AI Presence

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that India ranks No. 1 in AI skill penetration and is among the Top 10 AI nations globally. The launch of AIKosha and the IndiaAI Compute Portal marks a major milestone in achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, wherein AI-driven economic growth and digital infrastructure will play a crucial role.

Speaking at the event, MeitY Secretary Shri S. Krishnan highlighted that the IndiaAI Compute Portal represents the largest component of the IndiaAI Mission, accounting for 45% of the total funding. He underscored AI's role as a cross-cutting technology that will enhance productivity across government, corporate, and social sectors.

Conclusion

The launch of AIKosha, the AI Compute Portal, and other IndiaAI initiatives signifies a significant leap towards democratizing AI access, fostering innovation, and positioning India as a global leader in AI research and application. The event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, researchers, industry leaders, and startups, fostering collaboration for an AI-powered future.

These initiatives underscore India’s commitment to democratizing technology, enhancing AI research, and ensuring ethical AI adoption, reinforcing its vision of becoming a global AI powerhouse in the coming years.