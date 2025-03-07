Gold Smuggling Shock: Actress Ranya Rao in Custody

In a high-profile bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has taken actress Ranya Rao into custody for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. The arrest was made at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, following which the court granted three days' custody to the DRI for further interrogation.

The arrest of Rao, who has flown to Dubai 27 times within six months, has sparked extensive investigations into potential links with organized networks and anti-national activities. The DRI's investigation comes amid suspicions about her frequent overseas trips and her claim of working as a freelancer in Dubai's real estate sector.

Authorities have cited the seizure of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore, along with additional assets, totaling Rs 17.29 crore. This significant seizure, one of the largest at Bengaluru airport recently, marks a severe setback to gold smuggling operations. Investigators continue to probe into her past activities, suspecting she used VIP routes for illicit smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)