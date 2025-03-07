Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Shock: Actress Ranya Rao in Custody

Actress Ranya Rao has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai, raising suspicions of anti-national activities. With a court granting extended custody to DRI, investigations are ongoing to explore links to organized crime, with significant asset seizures highlighting the gravity of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:07 IST
Gold Smuggling Shock: Actress Ranya Rao in Custody
smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has taken actress Ranya Rao into custody for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. The arrest was made at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, following which the court granted three days' custody to the DRI for further interrogation.

The arrest of Rao, who has flown to Dubai 27 times within six months, has sparked extensive investigations into potential links with organized networks and anti-national activities. The DRI's investigation comes amid suspicions about her frequent overseas trips and her claim of working as a freelancer in Dubai's real estate sector.

Authorities have cited the seizure of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore, along with additional assets, totaling Rs 17.29 crore. This significant seizure, one of the largest at Bengaluru airport recently, marks a severe setback to gold smuggling operations. Investigators continue to probe into her past activities, suspecting she used VIP routes for illicit smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025