Crackdown on Dormant Account Fraud: Two Arrested

Two individuals, Kapil Kumar and Lokendra, were arrested for allegedly siphoning money from dormant bank accounts using forged cheques. The police traced a significant money trail and arrested them after analyzing call records. The suspects were part of a fraud ring led by Dharmender Chouhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:14 IST
Authorities have arrested two men, Kapil Kumar and Lokendra, in connection with a sophisticated scheme to extract funds from dormant bank accounts using fraudulent cheques, an official disclosed on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh, this came to light after a complaint by Sanjeev Kumar, whose account was drained of Rs 24.35 lakh even though the cheques remained in his possession.

Investigations revealed Rs 14.5 lakh had found its way to Kapil Kumar's account, while Rs 9.09 lakh was deposited into two accounts tied to Lokendra. Despite earlier legal notices, both evaded capture until February 26, when police tracked them down using call records analysis. The accused confessed to working with mastermind Dharmender Chouhan and others, while police continue to pursue further suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

