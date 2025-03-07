High-Profile Gold Smuggling Case: Actress in the Spotlight

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken actress Ranya Rao into custody for three days to probe her alleged involvement in a major gold smuggling case. Rao was apprehended earlier this week at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai.

The DRI is investigating the source and intended recipients of the gold, with suspicions hinting at ties to anti-national activities. The court has deferred her bail application to focus on the ongoing inquiry. Evidence includes a statement Rao purportedly gave and records of her 27 trips to Dubai in recent months.

During searches, officials seized additional gold jewelry and currency from Rao's residence, pushing the total seizure value to Rs 17.29 crore. As the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, her case has drawn significant attention, marking a substantial blow to organized smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)