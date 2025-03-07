India Urges Protection of Minorities Amid Concerns in Bangladesh
India expressed concerns over the release of certain violent extremists in Bangladesh and emphasized the interim government's duty to protect Hindu and other minority communities. India supports a stable, peaceful Bangladesh where issues are settled democratically with inclusive elections. It urges thorough investigation of all incidents and justice for perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
India has expressed deep concerns regarding Bangladesh's decision to release individuals termed as 'violent extremists.' The Indian government underscored that the responsibility to safeguard Hindu and other minority communities, along with their places of worship, rests with Bangladesh's interim administration.
India continues to advocate for a Bangladesh that is stable, peaceful, and inclusive, where democratic resolutions and participatory elections pave the way for addressing all issues. This stance is affirmed by the external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.
The situation in Bangladesh has attracted increased scrutiny, with only 1254 of 2374 reported incidents being verified by police. Notably, 98% of these incidents were political. India insists on a rigorous investigation into all occurrences of violence, ensuring justice without prejudice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We got several requests from minorities for protection in Bangladesh; assured them of help: BGB DG.
Heightened Security: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives 'Z' Category Protection
United Front of Mothers Applauds Vape Bans: Protecting the Youth
Paank's Urgent Call for Human Rights Protection in Balochistan
Haryana Launches New Witness Protection Scheme for Criminal Offences