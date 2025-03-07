India Urges Protection of Minorities Amid Concerns in Bangladesh

India has expressed deep concerns regarding Bangladesh's decision to release individuals termed as 'violent extremists.' The Indian government underscored that the responsibility to safeguard Hindu and other minority communities, along with their places of worship, rests with Bangladesh's interim administration.

India continues to advocate for a Bangladesh that is stable, peaceful, and inclusive, where democratic resolutions and participatory elections pave the way for addressing all issues. This stance is affirmed by the external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.

The situation in Bangladesh has attracted increased scrutiny, with only 1254 of 2374 reported incidents being verified by police. Notably, 98% of these incidents were political. India insists on a rigorous investigation into all occurrences of violence, ensuring justice without prejudice.

(With inputs from agencies.)