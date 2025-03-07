Delhi's Safe City Initiative: A New Dawn in Women's Security
The Delhi Police's 'Safe City' project aims to enhance women's safety by installing high-resolution surveillance cameras across Delhi. It will employ facial recognition technology to alert police if a woman in distress waves at a camera. The initiative is set to launch this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, the Delhi Police are gearing up to launch the 'Safe City' project, an initiative aimed at enhancing women's safety by utilizing state-of-the-art surveillance technology.
Designed to integrate high-resolution cameras equipped with facial recognition, the project will alert police in real-time if a woman in distress waves at any of these cameras.
Expected to roll out this year, the project has already begun on a pilot basis and will significantly bolster crime prevention strategies across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doda Police's Legal Awareness Drive: Transforming Justice in Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Misinformation at Mahakumbh
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Special Juvenile Police Units' Functionality
Telangana Police Unravel Major Human Trafficking Rings in a Single Night
Tragedy in Tangra: Police Probe Dual Catastrophe in Kolkata