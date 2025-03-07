Delhi's Safe City Initiative: A New Dawn in Women's Security

In an unprecedented move, the Delhi Police are gearing up to launch the 'Safe City' project, an initiative aimed at enhancing women's safety by utilizing state-of-the-art surveillance technology.

Designed to integrate high-resolution cameras equipped with facial recognition, the project will alert police in real-time if a woman in distress waves at any of these cameras.

Expected to roll out this year, the project has already begun on a pilot basis and will significantly bolster crime prevention strategies across the city.

