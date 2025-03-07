Captured Terrorist's Web of Intrigue: Fake Passports, Planned Attacks, and International Links

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended Lajar Masih, an active terrorist involved with Babbar Khalsa International, in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambhi district. Masih, who harbored nefarious plans for a major terror attack during the Maha Kumbh, was caught due to diligent efforts by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police.

Authorities unveiled that Masih was leveraging fraudulent documents for a planned escape. He had been in contact with a Delhi-based gang to secure a fake passport, eluding law enforcement with dodgy address changes backed by deceitful credentials. The plot to flee to Portugal was foiled, leaving Masih in police custody.

Investigations revealed Masih's intricate networks with ISI agents and connections to smuggling operations from Pakistan. His criminal activities reportedly funded terror enterprises, facilitated by links established while incarcerated. Masih's arrest underscores ongoing security challenges posed by transnational terror collaborations.

