Surat Leads India in Food Security with PM Modi's New Initiative

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign Programme in Limbayat, Surat, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring food security for all. As part of the event, the Prime Minister distributed benefits under the National Food Security Act to over 2.3 lakh beneficiaries, marking a significant step in eliminating hunger and malnutrition in the city and beyond.

Surat’s Unique Spirit of Growth and Charity

Addressing the gathering, Shri Modi acknowledged the unparalleled spirit of Surat, a city built on the foundations of hard work and mutual support. He highlighted Surat’s collective growth model, emphasizing that the city’s culture of inclusivity and generosity is now extending into ensuring food and nutrition security for its most vulnerable residents.

He noted that Surat’s food security initiative would serve as a model for other districts across India, helping to eliminate hunger and providing sustenance to the poor and marginalized. The campaign’s principle of ‘no one left out’ aims to ensure that food assistance reaches every eligible individual without discrimination, making social welfare schemes more effective and transparent.

Reaching the Most Vulnerable

Under the food security saturation approach, the Surat administration has identified over 2.5 lakh new beneficiaries, including elderly individuals, widows, and differently-abled persons, who will now receive free rations and nutritious food. The Prime Minister congratulated these newly included families, reinforcing the government’s goal of ensuring that no citizen is deprived of food security.

Drawing on his personal experiences, Shri Modi stated that understanding the pain of hunger does not require lessons from books—it is a lived experience. Over the years, the government has prioritized addressing food insecurity through comprehensive initiatives. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, remains one of the world’s most expansive food security programs, ensuring that even in times of crisis, no household is left hungry. The government continues to invest nearly ₹2.25 lakh crore annually in keeping the kitchens of the underprivileged running.

A Comprehensive Approach to Nutrition and Hygiene

Highlighting the role of nutritious food in national development, Shri Modi emphasized that the government is implementing multiple schemes to combat malnutrition and anemia. Under the PM Poshan Scheme, nearly 12 crore schoolchildren are provided with nutritious meals. The Saksham Anganwadi Program ensures adequate nutrition for young children, mothers, and pregnant women. Additionally, the PM Matru Vandana Yojana provides financial aid to pregnant women for better nutrition and healthcare.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of cleanliness in enhancing public health. He commended Surat’s efforts in maintaining hygiene and sanitation, stating that initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have significantly reduced disease prevalence in rural areas. Similarly, the "Har Ghar Jal" campaign, spearheaded by Shri C.R. Patil, aims to provide clean drinking water to every household, reducing the burden of waterborne diseases.

Technology-Driven Transparency in Welfare Programs

The Prime Minister acknowledged that a decade ago, beneficiaries often struggled to receive their entitled food rations due to inefficiencies and corruption. However, advancements in technology and policy have transformed food distribution. The removal of over 5 crore fake ration cards and the integration of the Aadhaar-based distribution system have ensured that benefits reach only genuine recipients.

The "One Nation, One Ration Card" scheme has further improved accessibility for migrant workers. Workers in Surat, many of whom hail from other states, can now access their food entitlements anywhere in the country, making it easier for them to sustain their livelihoods.

Expanding Economic Opportunities for the Underprivileged

Beyond food security, the Prime Minister highlighted various government initiatives designed to uplift economically weaker sections. Under the Mudra Yojana, nearly ₹32 lakh crore has been disbursed in collateral-free loans, empowering small businesses and self-employed individuals. This initiative has particularly benefited the poor, who previously faced challenges in securing bank loans.

For street vendors and daily wage workers, the PM SVANidhi Yojana has provided access to affordable credit, reducing dependence on moneylenders. Additionally, a newly announced credit card for informal sector workers will further strengthen financial inclusion.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at supporting traditional craftsmen, provides modern training, equipment, and financial assistance, enabling artisans to expand their businesses and contribute to India’s economic growth. These comprehensive economic programs have helped lift over 25 crore people out of poverty in the past decade, according to Shri Modi.

Empowering the Middle Class and Strengthening MSMEs

Recognizing Surat’s role as an economic powerhouse, Shri Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering the middle class. The latest budget introduced significant tax relief, including zero tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh, allowing families to retain more of their earnings and invest in their futures.

Surat, a hub for small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), is benefiting from substantial policy support. The government’s recent provision of loans up to ₹2 crore for SC/ST, Dalit, tribal, and women entrepreneurs aims to strengthen the MSME sector and create employment opportunities.

Surat’s Rising Infrastructure and Connectivity

Shri Modi highlighted major infrastructure developments enhancing Surat’s connectivity and economic potential. Key projects include the new integrated terminal at Surat Airport, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the upcoming Bullet Train and Surat Metro project. These initiatives position Surat as one of the best-connected cities in India, improving mobility for residents and boosting trade and commerce.

Women’s Empowerment and a Special International Women’s Day Initiative

The Prime Minister urged women across the country to share their inspiring journeys on the NaMo app. To commemorate International Women’s Day, he announced that he would be handing over his social media accounts to remarkable women who have significantly contributed to society. He reiterated his commitment to empowering women, celebrating their achievements, and fostering gender equality.

Surat: A Model for Development and Progress

Concluding his speech, Shri Modi described Surat as a “Mini India” and a beacon of growth. He congratulated all beneficiaries of the government’s initiatives and reaffirmed his commitment to making Surat a globally recognized city. “For a vibrant and dynamic city like Surat, everything must be exceptional. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and wish them continued success and progress,” he concluded.

With its innovative food security drive, growing economic landscape, and focus on social inclusion, Surat continues to shine as a model city for India’s development journey.