Brazil Supreme Court Moves to Suspend Rumble: A Legal Clash

Brazil's Supreme Court panel has moved to uphold a ruling to suspend U.S. video-sharing platform Rumble in Brazil for non-compliance with court orders. The decision, driven by investigations into hate speech, awaits final votes as legal tensions between the two nations escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:07 IST
The Brazilian Supreme Court is poised to uphold a key ruling against the U.S.-based video-sharing platform, Rumble. A five-member panel, including Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin, has already formed a majority supporting Justice Alexandre de Moraes' decision to suspend the platform.

The court's action stems from Rumble's refusal to abide by previous orders, which include blocking a Brazilian influencer's account, appointing a local legal representative, and settling outstanding fines. Justices Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia have yet to vote, but the panel has until March 14 to finalize their decision in the virtual session.

Rumble, commonly used by right-wing influencers, has argued against the ruling in the U.S., citing constitutional violations. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group seek legal intervention in the U.S. judicial system to block the enforcement of Brazil's court orders.

