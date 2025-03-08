Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Youth After Swallowing MDMA Amid Police Encounter

Shanid, a 28-year-old from Mykavu, died after swallowing MDMA packets to avoid arrest. Following police apprehension in Thamarassery, he was hospitalized in Kozhikode where medical efforts failed to save him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, with further investigations underway.

A 28-year-old identified as Shanid has tragically died in Kozhikode after swallowing two packets of MDMA to avoid police arrest. Attempts to save his life, including an endoscopy at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, were unsuccessful.

Shanid reportedly ingested the drugs upon spotting police officers and tried escaping in Thamarassery. Despite being apprehended and receiving medical attention, he succumbed around 11.20 am on Saturday.

Authorities have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. Shanid was already known for drug-related offenses in the district, with the exact cause of his death pending a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

