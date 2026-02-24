Left Menu

AI Summit Protest: Delhi court sends IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib to 4-day police custody

The accused opposed the prosecutions remand plea, denying no riot-like situation was created and calling the allegations an attempt to insert riots everywhere. They said those present were unarmed and beaten, questioning the need to recover t-shirts through custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:03 IST
AI Summit Protest: Delhi court sends IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib to 4-day police custody
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib to four-day police custody in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed four days of custody to the police to question Chib over his role in the AI Summit protest, during which IYC members took their shirts off to reveal anti-Modi and anti-Centre slogans on t-shirts beneath. The accused opposed the prosecution's remand plea, denying no ''riot-like situation'' was created and calling the allegations an attempt to ''insert riots everywhere.'' They said those present were unarmed and beaten, questioning the need to recover t-shirts through custody. Terming it a ''simple case of criticism,'' the accused asked, ''Can we not even handle criticism?'' and argued there was no common intention to assault police or threaten the nation's sovereignty. The counsel for the IYC president submitted that his client was not present at the spot and had already been interrogated, calling the remand plea ''frivolous and irrelevant'' as he asked the prosecution to show any prima facie conspiracy. Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava countered that the accused, though not physically present, was ''communicating and monitoring each and everything'' and was the ''mastermind.'' He said the knowledge that the act could lead to a riot-like situation was sufficient and that as IYC president, he bore ''additional responsibility.'' The protest happened at India's artificial intelligence conclave, the AI Impact Summit-2026, at Bharat Mandapam. The summit began on February 16 and saw packed halls and long queues throughout, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, and founders thronged the venue. On Friday, police arrested Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar, state president of Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana for holding a 'shirtless protest' inside an exhibition hall at the Summit. The accused wore t-shirts bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal. The protesters also allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25: Nasscom.

Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to ...

 Global
2
Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set to grow 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million by FY26-end: Nasscom.

Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set t...

 Global
3
PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

 Global
4
China says it will safeguard rights, interests of CK Hutchinson following Panama court-ordered takeover

China says it will safeguard rights, interests of CK Hutchinson following Pa...

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026