Protester Scales Big Ben for Palestine

In a dramatic protest early Saturday, a man scaled the iconic Big Ben tower in London, waving a Palestinian flag and reportedly shouting 'free Palestine'. The incident drew immediate attention from law enforcement and emergency services.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they were notified of the situation at 07:24 GMT, prompting the rapid deployment of officers to the Elizabeth Tower site to manage the unfolding scene.

A concerted effort is underway involving the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service to peacefully conclude the protest, striving to ensure the safety of both the protester and bystanders.

