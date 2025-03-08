Left Menu

Protester Scales Big Ben for Palestine

A protester climbed Big Ben at London's Palace of Westminster waving a Palestinian flag, reportedly shouting 'free Palestine'. Police were alerted and are working with the fire brigade and ambulance service to resolve the situation safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:29 IST
In a dramatic protest early Saturday, a man scaled the iconic Big Ben tower in London, waving a Palestinian flag and reportedly shouting 'free Palestine'. The incident drew immediate attention from law enforcement and emergency services.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they were notified of the situation at 07:24 GMT, prompting the rapid deployment of officers to the Elizabeth Tower site to manage the unfolding scene.

A concerted effort is underway involving the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service to peacefully conclude the protest, striving to ensure the safety of both the protester and bystanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

