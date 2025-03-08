Left Menu

Drone Discovers Missing Trio at Kathua Waterfall

Drones spotted the bodies of three missing individuals at a waterfall in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The search for Darshan Singh, Yogesh Singh, and Varun Singh, missing since March 5 after a wedding, involved Army and police efforts. The incident reached the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Updated: 08-03-2025 17:34 IST
Drone Discovers Missing Trio at Kathua Waterfall
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of three individuals who had been missing since March 5 were discovered by security forces using drones in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday. Officials identified the deceased as Darshan Singh (40), Yogesh Singh (32), and Varun Singh (15), residents of Marhoon and Dehota respectively. They vanished on their return from a wedding in Lohai Malhar.

A large-scale search operation was initiated by the Army and police to locate the missing persons. One of them managed to contact family members two days earlier, indicating they had lost their way in the forest. Efforts continue to recover the bodies, with the cause of death pending postmortem results.

The matter has attracted political attention, with BJP legislator Satesh Sharma raising the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Sharma demanded government accountability, stating, "I want to inform the House about three missing civilians. We seek answers from the government."

(With inputs from agencies.)

