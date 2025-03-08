Breaking Barriers: Monica's Journey as Delhi's Sole Woman Traffic Inspector

In the bustling streets of Delhi, Monica stands as a singular figure, breaking barriers as the only woman traffic inspector among her 49 male peers in the city's police force. Her unique approach, driven by an innate emotional intelligence, shines in her interactions and efficient problem-solving skills.

Throughout her five-year tenure, Monica faced gender discrimination but remained undeterred. From handling over 250 sensitive cases in northeast Delhi to overcoming personal challenges like pregnancy in the line of duty, she continues to pave the way for women in policing, even as she highlights institutional shortcomings such as inadequate facilities and support.

She attributes her success to the unwavering support from her husband, father, and brother. Together, they fostered an environment that empowered her career progression. Monica continues to champion for more women in law enforcement, optimistic about the future, and encouraging young women to pursue careers in this field.

(With inputs from agencies.)