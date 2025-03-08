Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Lawyers Protest in Ajmer

Lawyers protested in Ajmer demanding justice for Advocate Purushottam Jhakotia, who was killed after being attacked. Markets were shut in a bandh, and violence erupted in some areas. Authorities intervened but protests continued, with lawyers demanding compensation and arrests of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:09 IST
Justice Demanded: Lawyers Protest in Ajmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lawyers in Ajmer staged widespread protests on Saturday, seeking justice for Advocate Purushottam Jhakotia, who succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by a group of youths. The incident has sparked outrage within the legal community.

Markets in Ajmer, Pushkar, and surrounding areas were forced to close as the agitated lawyers marched through the streets. The demonstrations turned violent in some locations, with reports of vandalism and confrontations with shop employees.

Authorities, including District Collector Lok Bandhu and SP Vandita Rana, intervened to disperse the crowds, but the protests persisted. Lawyers are demanding a Rs 1 crore compensation for Jhakotia's family, a government job for a relative, and the arrest of all those involved with the attack. The police have made some arrests and continue to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025