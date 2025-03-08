Justice Demanded: Lawyers Protest in Ajmer
Lawyers protested in Ajmer demanding justice for Advocate Purushottam Jhakotia, who was killed after being attacked. Markets were shut in a bandh, and violence erupted in some areas. Authorities intervened but protests continued, with lawyers demanding compensation and arrests of the accused.
- Country:
- India
Lawyers in Ajmer staged widespread protests on Saturday, seeking justice for Advocate Purushottam Jhakotia, who succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by a group of youths. The incident has sparked outrage within the legal community.
Markets in Ajmer, Pushkar, and surrounding areas were forced to close as the agitated lawyers marched through the streets. The demonstrations turned violent in some locations, with reports of vandalism and confrontations with shop employees.
Authorities, including District Collector Lok Bandhu and SP Vandita Rana, intervened to disperse the crowds, but the protests persisted. Lawyers are demanding a Rs 1 crore compensation for Jhakotia's family, a government job for a relative, and the arrest of all those involved with the attack. The police have made some arrests and continue to investigate the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
