Delhi HC chief justice pays tribute to CJI Surya Kant, says his persistence beaten privileges

Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Monday paid his tributes to Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, saying his rise from a village to the highest office set an example that persistence can beat privileges. Justice Upadhyaya was speaking at a function organised by the Delhi Bar Council in the high court premises here to felicitate Justice Surya Kant on his elevation as the 53rd CJI.

He hailed the first-generation lawyer Justice Surya Kant's journey from a district court in Haryana's Hisar to the highest position in the judiciary. Justice Upadhyaya said CJI Surya Kant had no generational backing and created his own ''launch pad'' to achieve his goals. ''Being a first generation lawyer who commenced his journey from the corridors of the district courts at Hisar can only be imagined with his leap of faith that he must have taken in going to Chandigarh to set up his own practice in those days, he had no generational backing when he commenced his journey, but he had the right conviction to create his own launch pad,'' he said. ''He not only excelled in doing so, but ended up shattering the glass ceiling by becoming the youngest Advocate General for the state of Haryana. For those youngsters who are going through such difficult journeys, this is Justice Surya Kant's story,'' he added.

Justice Upadhyaya also praised the CJI for his humility. ''This journey should tell you that persistence always beats privileges, friends. I would also use the opportunity to share that what sets Justice Surya Kant apart is his remarkable humility and manner in which he puts everyone around him at ease,'' he said.

''Despite reaching the sky, he has his feet on the ground, and that tells so much about the man behind the Chief Justice,'' he added. Bar Council of India Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra hailed the CJI for his various decisions, including the order granting 30 per cent representation to women lawyers in male-dominated state bar councils. ''The principle that democracy must rest on fair and inclusive electoral processes, Justice Surya Kant has been a strong voice for gender justice, including directions for reservation and representation for women in bar councils and bar associations elections,'' he said.

Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025.

He has been part of several key verdicts, including orders on Presidential Reference on removing timelines for governors, abrogation of Article 370, Bihar electoral roll revision, the Pegasus spyware case, free speech, and citizenship rights.

