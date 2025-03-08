Left Menu

Tragedy Near Hampi: Assault on Tourists Sparks Political Firestorm

A violent attack near Hampi leaves a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a local woman gang-raped and one man dead. Political turmoil follows as the opposition criticizes the government for its alleged indifference to rising crime rates.

A group of tourists, including a 27-year-old Israeli woman, faced a harrowing ordeal near Hampi when they were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted. The attack, reportedly carried out by three men on motorcycles, resulted in the death of one male tourist, police officials confirmed on Saturday.

Two suspects have been arrested while efforts continue to capture the third. The incident occurred as the tourists were enjoying an evening by the Tungabhadra Canal. According to police reports, the assailants confronted the group, demanding money, before escalating to violence and sexual assault.

The political ramifications were immediate, with Karnataka's opposition BJP accusing the ruling Congress government of failing to protect citizens and tourists. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the attack, vowing to take steps to safeguard everyone in the state.

