Cover-Up in Jamshedpur: Family Tied to Rape Scandal

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend's uncle in Jamshedpur. The friend's parents attempted to cover up the crime but were arrested along with the accused. The girl's family reported the incident to the police, leading to arrests and further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jamshedpur's Golmuri area, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend's uncle. The friend's parents reportedly attempted to cover up the assault, but police were alerted after the girl informed her parents.

Law enforcement officials have apprehended the prime accused and the friend's parents, who face serious charges following the disturbing incident on Thursday. The court has since placed the accused uncle and the friend's father in judicial custody, while the friend's mother has been hospitalized due to asthma-related issues.

The investigation, according to police sources, is ongoing, as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime and the attempted concealment by the victim's friend's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

