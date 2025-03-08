Left Menu

Rescue Mission Underway after Textile Factory Building Collapse

A textile factory building collapsed at Focal Point, trapping six workers under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing with a focus on saving lives. Authorities, including the Revenue Minister and Deputy Commissioner, are supervising efforts, while medical teams stand by for emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:40 IST
Rescue Mission Underway after Textile Factory Building Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when a multi-storey textile factory building collapsed in the Focal Point area, trapping six workers beneath the rubble. One worker was successfully rescued and has been taken to a nearby hospital. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach the others.

The collapse, which was preceded by a loud sound, left a total of seven workers initially trapped. Emergency response units, including two teams from the National Disaster Response Force, along with police and fire brigade officials, are spearheading the rescue efforts. The local Municipal Corporation is also assisting in the operation.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal are on-site, ensuring that the rescue operation, which prioritizes the swift recovery of trapped workers, proceeds efficiently. Medical teams and ambulances have been deployed to provide immediate care as needed, with staff working around the clock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025