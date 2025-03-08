Rescue Mission Underway after Textile Factory Building Collapse

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when a multi-storey textile factory building collapsed in the Focal Point area, trapping six workers beneath the rubble. One worker was successfully rescued and has been taken to a nearby hospital. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach the others.

The collapse, which was preceded by a loud sound, left a total of seven workers initially trapped. Emergency response units, including two teams from the National Disaster Response Force, along with police and fire brigade officials, are spearheading the rescue efforts. The local Municipal Corporation is also assisting in the operation.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal are on-site, ensuring that the rescue operation, which prioritizes the swift recovery of trapped workers, proceeds efficiently. Medical teams and ambulances have been deployed to provide immediate care as needed, with staff working around the clock.

