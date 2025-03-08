Left Menu

Fierce Battles in Kursk: Russian and Ukrainian Forces Clash

Russian troops launch a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region to retake territory from Ukrainian forces. The offensive comes amidst deteriorating Ukrainian positions and Russian recapture of villages. U.S. military aid pause adds pressure on Ukraine to ceasefire with Russia.

Updated: 08-03-2025 22:01 IST
Amidst fierce battles, Russian forces have initiated a significant offensive to regain control of the Kursk region from Ukrainian military units. The offensive's scale was announced by a senior Russian commander and noted by war bloggers, signaling a critical phase in the ongoing conflict.

Last summer, Ukrainian troops swiftly advanced into the Russian territory of Kursk, taking significant swaths of land. Major General Apti Alaudinov, commanding a Chechen unit for Russia, revealed on Telegram that Russian units are making significant gains, while Ukrainian forces retreat from their positions.

The battlefield status, unverified by Reuters, suggests Ukrainian troops in Kursk are nearly encircled by Russian soldiers. With U.S. military support paused, President Trump's administration pressures Kyiv to negotiate a ceasefire. As Russian forces advance, the defense ministry announced the recapture of three strategic villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

