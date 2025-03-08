Amidst fierce battles, Russian forces have initiated a significant offensive to regain control of the Kursk region from Ukrainian military units. The offensive's scale was announced by a senior Russian commander and noted by war bloggers, signaling a critical phase in the ongoing conflict.

Last summer, Ukrainian troops swiftly advanced into the Russian territory of Kursk, taking significant swaths of land. Major General Apti Alaudinov, commanding a Chechen unit for Russia, revealed on Telegram that Russian units are making significant gains, while Ukrainian forces retreat from their positions.

The battlefield status, unverified by Reuters, suggests Ukrainian troops in Kursk are nearly encircled by Russian soldiers. With U.S. military support paused, President Trump's administration pressures Kyiv to negotiate a ceasefire. As Russian forces advance, the defense ministry announced the recapture of three strategic villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)