Political Turmoil Threatens South Sudan's Fragile Peace

Increased political friction and violence in South Sudan are threatening the country's fragile peace process, according to a statement from a United Nations rights body on Saturday. This announcement comes following the arrests of several officials allied with the vice president, highlighting deepening tensions in the nation.

Earlier this month, security forces loyal to President Salva Kiir detained two ministers and several senior military officials aligned with Vice President Riek Machar. This has heightened concerns about the future of a crucial 2018 peace deal which ended a devastating five-year civil war costing nearly 400,000 lives.

Recent clashes in the strategic northern town of Nasir between national forces and the White Army militia, primarily from Machar's Nuer ethnic group, have exacerbated the situation. Government spokesperson Michael Makuei justified the arrests, claiming that those detained were in 'conflict with the law,' while also accusing Machar's loyalists of collaborating with local militias.

