Tragic Mystery Unfolds: Missing Teen and Neighbor Found Dead

A 15-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a village, three weeks after vanishing. The girl had gone missing on February 11, sparking an investigation. Their disappearance raised suspicions against the neighbor, Pradeep, whose phone, along with the girl's, was turned off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:49 IST
A harrowing discovery in a local village has left the community in shock as a 15-year-old girl and her 42-year-old neighbor were found dead after being missing for nearly three weeks. The local police made the grim discovery on Sunday.

The teenager from Paivalike village had vanished on February 11, prompting a large-scale investigation that involved local authorities and the community. Suspicion turned toward the neighbor, Pradeep, who disappeared around the same time. Their phones had been switched off, which deepened the mystery.

A comprehensive search by a 52-member police team utilizing drones finally led to the tragic find—the pair was discovered hanging from a tree near the girl's home. Her parents had filed a missing persons report on February 12, which initiated the investigation.

