Constable Detained for Alleged Rape Under Pretext of Duty
A constable from Sanganer police station has been detained for allegedly raping a married woman while pretending to record her statement. The woman's husband filed an FIR accusing the constable of the crime. The accused allegedly threatened the victim to keep her silent.
- Country:
- India
A constable stationed at the Sanganer police department has been taken into custody under allegations of raping a married woman. The incident reportedly occurred when the officer was supposed to be recording a statement from the woman, as per a senior police official.
The woman's husband lodged a formal complaint, revealing that the constable, identified as Bhagaram, escorted his wife and young child to a hotel room under false pretenses, claiming he needed her deposition related to an earlier complaint.
The assistant commissioner stated that the accused constable used intimidation tactics, threatening repercussions against the woman's husband to ensure her silence. Furthermore, a medical examination is underway to substantiate the allegations of rape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
