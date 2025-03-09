Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Japanese Woman's Mysterious Death in Gurugram

A Japanese woman, Madoko Thamano, was found dead in Gurugram after allegedly falling from a 14th-floor balcony. She had moved to India with her husband and children last year. The embassy has been notified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 16:09 IST
A Japanese woman residing in Gurugram was tragically found dead after an alleged fall from a 14th-floor balcony, authorities reported on Sunday. The woman, identified as 34-year-old Madoko Thamano, had relocated to India with her family in September of the previous year, according to police.

The incident unfolded on a Friday morning when local police received a report of a woman's bloodied body discovered on the ground. A senior officer confirmed the details, adding that the remains were returned to the family post-autopsy. Investigations by law enforcement are currently underway.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station, stated that the Japanese embassy has been informed regarding Thamano's death. Police remain focused on uncovering the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

