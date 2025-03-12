Left Menu

Over 1.3 Million Seek Inclusion in Odisha's Ration Card List

More than 13.70 lakh people have applied for inclusion in Odisha's ration card list, as per the state's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister. The e-KYC verification process is ongoing, having led to the removal of ineligible beneficiaries and deceased individuals, with a new deadline of March 31, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:41 IST
Over 1.3 Million Seek Inclusion in Odisha's Ration Card List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's efforts to expand its ration card list have seen applications from over 1.3 million people, the state assembly learned on Wednesday. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra disclosed the mounting interest during a session, where it was revealed that 676,994 applications were filed for the inclusion of 13,70,178 individuals.

The timeline for receiving these applications remains unspecified. To ensure the integrity of the Public Distribution System (PDS), officials are diligently processing applications to include only those meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the Odisha State Food Security (Targeted Public Distribution System) Rules, 2020. In parallel, e-KYC verification efforts continue to prune the ration card database accurately.

The verification drive has so far identified 391,198 deceased individuals who were subsequently removed from the list. Additionally, 84,198 beneficiaries have been excluded due to ineligibility. While the e-KYC process was scheduled to conclude in December, officials have extended the deadline until March 31, 2025, to accommodate the thorough verification of applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025