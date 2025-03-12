Over 1.3 Million Seek Inclusion in Odisha's Ration Card List
More than 13.70 lakh people have applied for inclusion in Odisha's ration card list, as per the state's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister. The e-KYC verification process is ongoing, having led to the removal of ineligible beneficiaries and deceased individuals, with a new deadline of March 31, 2025.
Odisha's efforts to expand its ration card list have seen applications from over 1.3 million people, the state assembly learned on Wednesday. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra disclosed the mounting interest during a session, where it was revealed that 676,994 applications were filed for the inclusion of 13,70,178 individuals.
The timeline for receiving these applications remains unspecified. To ensure the integrity of the Public Distribution System (PDS), officials are diligently processing applications to include only those meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the Odisha State Food Security (Targeted Public Distribution System) Rules, 2020. In parallel, e-KYC verification efforts continue to prune the ration card database accurately.
The verification drive has so far identified 391,198 deceased individuals who were subsequently removed from the list. Additionally, 84,198 beneficiaries have been excluded due to ineligibility. While the e-KYC process was scheduled to conclude in December, officials have extended the deadline until March 31, 2025, to accommodate the thorough verification of applicants.
