Bosnia on the Brink: Arrest Order for Serb Leader Dodik

In a dramatic development, Bosnian state prosecutors have called for the arrest of Milorad Dodik, a Bosnian Serb leader backed by Russia, after his court defiance, increasing the tension undermining the Balkan state's stability.

Amid this legal and political turmoil, Bosnia's complex structure—established post the 1990s war—is again under scrutiny. The nation, still grappling with ethnic divisions, is segregated into Republika Srpska, Bosniak-Croat Federation, and the neutral Brcko district, as per the Dayton accords.

The arrest order comes on the heels of Dodik's conviction and ban from politics over his resistance against an international envoy's rulings. Dodik's calls for reducing central governance and threats of Serb institutional withdrawal deepen the crisis, harking back to the bloody ethnic conflict of the early 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)