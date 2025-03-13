Government Advances Disability Support System Reforms to Improve Outcomes

Minister for Disability Issues, Louise Upston, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress in stabilizing and strengthening New Zealand’s disability support system, ensuring fair and consistent services for disabled people.

Following the August 2024 Independent Review into Disability Support Services (DSS), which provided key recommendations to improve service delivery and sustainability, the government has taken significant steps to address critical areas of need.

Progress Achieved Over the Past Six Months:

Structural Enhancements: The transfer of Disability Support Services (DSS) and its supporting functions from the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha to a dedicated business unit within the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). This transition is being carefully managed to maintain continuity of care and support for disabled individuals.

The transfer of Disability Support Services (DSS) and its supporting functions from the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha to a dedicated business unit within the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). This transition is being carefully managed to maintain continuity of care and support for disabled individuals. Residential Care Pricing Model: Completion of a rapid review of residential contracts and the development of a new pricing model that reflects current costs of care. This initiative aims to ensure fairer pricing and long-term sustainability in forecasting costs and service needs.

Completion of a rapid review of residential contracts and the development of a new pricing model that reflects current costs of care. This initiative aims to ensure fairer pricing and long-term sustainability in forecasting costs and service needs. Greater Consistency Across Support Networks: Efforts to streamline processes within Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC) agencies and Enabling Good Lives (EGL) sites, ensuring that individuals with the highest needs receive prioritization.

Efforts to streamline processes within Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC) agencies and Enabling Good Lives (EGL) sites, ensuring that individuals with the highest needs receive prioritization. Enhanced Fiscal Responsibility: Implementation of proactive measures to better forecast expenditures and maintain financial discipline, ensuring sustainable funding and service provision.

Implementation of proactive measures to better forecast expenditures and maintain financial discipline, ensuring sustainable funding and service provision. Quality Monitoring and Improvement: Establishment of a dedicated monitoring function to oversee continuous improvements in service quality and accountability.

Minister Upston emphasized that while significant strides have been made, further work remains to ensure the disability support system is fair, equitable, transparent, and sustainable.

Next Steps:

The Taskforce responsible for strengthening disability support services will soon commence additional initiatives aimed at further improving the system. A key aspect of this process includes expanded community engagement efforts, scheduled to take place later this year, ensuring that disabled individuals and their families have a voice in shaping future policies.

“This government remains committed to creating a disability support system that delivers consistent, high-quality services that meet the diverse needs of our communities,” says Minister Upston. “We recognize there is still more to do, but the progress achieved so far lays a strong foundation for lasting positive change.”