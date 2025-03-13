ICC Takes Custody of Former Philippine President Duterte for Crimes Against Humanity Charges

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has welcomed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) announcement that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is now in custody. Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity, including thousands of extrajudicial killings, during his controversial anti-drug campaigns between 2011 and 2019.

"This is a crucial step toward accountability for the countless victims and their families who have bravely sought justice," said Türk. "The serious charges against him will now be addressed fairly and independently, in full accordance with international law."

Türk also praised the Philippine Government for cooperating with the execution of the international warrant against Duterte. He emphasized the need for safeguarding victims, witnesses, and their families from any form of retaliation as legal proceedings move forward.

Under Duterte's leadership, first in Davao and later across the country, the so-called "war on drugs" led to thousands of reported extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses. A 2020 UN Human Rights Office report documented credible allegations of widespread and systematic violations, noting a prevailing culture of impunity.

Despite some efforts by the Philippine authorities to review past cases, few convictions have resulted from these investigations. The ICC proceedings now offer a significant avenue for addressing these crimes at the highest levels and exposing their systematic nature.

"International legal frameworks like the ICC are vital for ensuring justice, preventing future violations, and fostering global accountability," Türk added. He urged the Philippines to consider rejoining the Rome Statute, which it withdrew from in 2019, to reaffirm its commitment to international justice.

The UN Human Rights Office has worked alongside the Philippine Government through a UN Joint Programme on human rights, aimed at strengthening domestic accountability measures and promoting a human rights-based approach to drug control. This program concluded in August 2024, marking progress but also highlighting the continuing need for robust international mechanisms like the ICC to ensure lasting justice.

With Duterte now in ICC custody, the global community watches closely as the case unfolds, offering hope for justice and human rights progress in the Philippines and beyond.